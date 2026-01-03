Chandigarh: Two arrested in Manimajra snatching case

Chandigarh police have arrested two suspects involved in a snatching incident in Manimajra and recovered stolen documents and articles, marking a significant breakthrough in the case. During the search, they discovered a hut inside the jungle being used by drug addicts (HT File)

The case was registered on the complaint of Prem Pandey, 21, a resident of Shastri Nagar, Manimajra. In his complaint, he said that on December 16, around 4 pm, he was traveling in his auto-rickshaw from Shastri Nagar via Housing Board Chowk. When he stopped near the railway bridge (pull) on the forest side to answer nature’s call, two youths approached him, snatched ₹14,000 from his pocket along with his documents, and fled into the jungle.

Following the complaint, police teams launched an investigation and conducted an extensive search of the forest area. During the search, they discovered a hut inside the jungle being used by drug addicts. Although the suspects had already fled, the hut was reportedly guarded by dogs and occupied by an individual dressed as a beggar.

Based on the interrogation of the occupant and clues gathered from the spot, police summoned a dog squad, removed the occupants and dogs, and subsequently demolished the hut. CCTV footage from nearby areas was analysed, and raids were conducted at various hideouts. During the investigation, police arrested Afjal, alias Salu, 30, a resident of Mori Gate, Manimajra, and Mohd Sahdman, alias Sadhu, 25, a resident of Gobindpura, Mori Gate, Manimajra. During interrogation, both accused allegedly confessed that after committing the snatching, they hid in the forest hut to consume drugs.

Police have recovered the snatched documents and articles from the accused. Both Afjal and Sahdman have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.