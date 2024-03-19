Chandigarh: Two awarded 15-year jail term in separate NDPS cases

A NDPS special court awarded 15-year jail term to two city men arrested for illegal possession of drugs in two separate cases of 2019. The police said that as mentioned in the FIR, registered on August 2, 2019, at Sector 34 police station, the accused in the first case was apprehended from Sector 45 on the basis of suspicion while the police team was patrolling the area. (Getty image)

The first convict, Shiva Thakur, a 28-year-old resident of Burail, was sentenced to a 15-year jail term, along with a fine of ₹1.5 lakh, under Section 22 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The police said that as mentioned in the FIR, registered on August 2, 2019, at Sector 34 police station, Thakur was apprehended from Sector 45 on the basis of suspicion while the police team was patrolling the area. On checking, they had recovered 30 injections, including 15 injections of Pheniramine Maleate of 10 ml each and 15 injections of Buprenorphine Omegesic of 2 ml each, from the accused’s possession. He was carrying the injections without any licence.

In the court, Shiva pleaded for leniency, whereas public prosecutor Sunil Dutt sought a punishment that acts as a deterrent for others.

In another case, convict Ricky, a 36-year-old resident of Sector 38 A, was awarded 15-year jail term along with a fine of ₹1.5 lakh.

On July 29, 2019, a case was registered against Ricky at Sector 39 police station, under Section 22 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

As per police, the convict was arrested near Sector 37 in possession of 25 injections of Pheniramine Maleate of 10ml each and 25 injections of Buprenorphine IP Omgesic of 2 ml each, without any licence or permit.