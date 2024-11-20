Chandigarh: Two Dhanas men to spend life in jail for killing 26-year-old youth

Had stabbed the victim multiple times with knives for stopping them from urinating in public in Sept 2018 A case was registered under Sections 302, 307, 324 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of a resident of Dhanas Colony at the Sarangpur police station, Chandigarh, on September 13, 2018. (HT Photo)

Over six years after a 26-year-old youth was stabbed to death amid a brawl over public urination in Dhanas, a local court has sentenced two of the three assailants to life in prison.

The court of additional sessions judge Rajnish Garg also imposed a fine of ₹2.5 lakh each on the convicts, Jinder, 22, and Gulshan, 26, both residents of Dhanas.

The third accused, Rahul, a resident of Mohali, remains out of police grasp and has been declared a proclaimed offender.

The murder case dates back to September 13, 2018, when the victim, Kuldeep, was stabbed multiple times by the duo.

As per case files, the victim used to supply battery-operated lights to vegetable sellers on rent at open kisan mandis. The accused worked as bouncers at private events.

According to the prosecution, on September 13, 2018, Kuldeep, along with his friends Vijay and Vijay Kumar (namesake), was having ice-cream near EWS Colony, when three men arrived there on a motorcycle and started relieving themselves in the open.

Kuldeep and his friends objected to this, following which the bike-borne trio left.

However, after some time, they returned, this time brandishing sharp-edged weapons. A physical confrontation ensued and both sides came to blows.

According to police, amid the altercation, two of the assailants, Gulshan and Rahul, pulled out knives and repeatedly stabbed Kuldeep and Vijay, while Vijay (namesake) managed to escape to safety.

Leaving the victims bleeding, the assailants escaped from the spot. Vijay (namesake) rushed his injured friends to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, in his car.

However, Kuldeep was declared brought dead at the hospital. Vijay was further referred to PGIMER due to the severity of the stab injuries.

Subsequently, a case was registered under Sections 302, 307, 324 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of a resident of Dhanas Colony at the Sarangpur police station on September 13, 2018.

To pay ₹3 lakh to legal heirs of victim

Awarding life imprisonment to Kuldeep and Vijay, the court also slapped a fine of ₹2.5 each on them.

Out of the total fine of ₹5 lakh, an amount of ₹3 lakh will be paid to the legal heirs of deceased Kuldeep in equal shares towards compensation due to mental agony and pain suffered by them on account of his untimely death.

The court also ordered that an amount of ₹1 lakh be paid to injured Vijay on account of pain and suffering suffered by him due to injuries sustained by him in the attack.