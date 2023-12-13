close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Two held for snatching 7,500, ATM card

Chandigarh: Two held for snatching 7,500, ATM card

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 13, 2023 06:20 AM IST

The accused were identified as Sohit, 19 and Rahul, 22, both residents of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula

Two days after two men snatched cash, ATM card and other valuable items from a man after attacking him near Community Centre in Charan Singh Colony, Mauli Jagran, police arrested two accused on Tuesday.

Besides ₹7,500 and a PNB ATM card, the police recovered the snatched items, including the registration certificate of the victim's motorcycle and one bag containing a weighing scale machine, and one knife from the accused's possession.
Besides 7,500 and a PNB ATM card, the police recovered the snatched items, including the registration certificate of the victim’s motorcycle and one bag containing a weighing scale machine, and one knife from the accused’s possession. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused were identified as Sohit, 19 and Rahul, 22, both residents of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula.

The incident occurred on December 10 at 1 pm when the victim, Chander Pal, was present near the Community Centre. The victim got injured and was shifted to Manimajra Hospital.

Following the duo’s arrest, police recovered the snatched items, including 7,500 cash, a PNB ATM card, the registration certificate of the victim’s motorcycle, a bag containing a weighing scale machine, apart from a knife belonging to the accused.

A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act was registered. Police said the accused had a criminal past with similar cases registered against them by Haryana Police.

