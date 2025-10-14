Chandigarh: Two nations so far apart, yet closely linked: Irish deputy envoy to India

The Embassy of Ireland launched the ‘Looking East and William J. Moylan Exhibition’ at St. Stephen’s School, New Chandigarh, highlighting over three centuries of historical and cultural connections between Ireland and India. The event was attended by chief guest deputy ambassador of Ireland to India, Raymond Mullen, and guest of honour Paul Waters, an Irish author and journalist. Principal Roy Da Silva inaugurated the programme. Raymond Mullen, deputy ambassador of Ireland to India during the exhibition St. Stephen’s School.

In his opening address, Principal Da Silva observed that the relationship between India and Ireland “goes beyond the similarities of the nations’ flags.” “Both the Indian and Irish tricolours were inspired by the French tricolour, reflecting republican movements and aspirations for independence. The exhibition offers students and educators a valuable opportunity to engage with this long-standing and multifaceted relationship, which formally began with the establishment of India-Ireland diplomatic relations on January 10, 1949,” he added.

Deputy ambassador Mullen said that over 100,000 Indians now reside in Ireland, making them the third-largest immigrant group after Polish and British nationals. “Two nations so far apart and so different in size, yet so connected by people-to-people links through centuries,” Mullen said. He encouraged students to consider pursuing postgraduate studies in Ireland, highlighting strong programmes in artificial intelligence, critical thinking, and technology, adding that Indians are already making significant contributions in finance, healthcare, and research sectors in Ireland.

The exhibition featured a short film on the Indian diaspora in Ireland, with contributions from former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, novelist Cauvery Madhavan, and climate activist Theresa R Sebastian. A mini exhibition on William J. Moylan showcased his work as a filmmaker in India and the historical and cultural links between the two nations.

The opening also included artistic performances by students and staff. Around 40 schools from across the city have been invited to visit the exhibition.