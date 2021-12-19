Chandigarh: Two women arrested for furnishing false affidavit in court

Two women have been booked for filing false affidavit in the district court while standing surety for the accused in a theft case.

The women are Harbans Kaur and Karamjit Kaur, both from Mohali. They have been arrested and were sent to judicial custody on Saturday.

The case was registered against the two on the direction of judicial magistrate Puneet Mohinia.

As per the police, the two women had filed an affidavit as surety for an accused in a theft case registered in the Industrial Area police station on October 31.

The women in the affidavit had submitted that they have not stood surety for bail of any other person in any other court. But later on verification, it came to the fore that the accused women had stood surety in another case.

The court then directed the police to register a case against them under sections 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC.