Chandigarh: Union minister apprised of industrial issues

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 24, 2025 08:20 AM IST

The mayor advocated for more flexibility in floor area ratio norms to facilitate business expansion and modernisation and addressing the need for improved road networks and uninterrupted power supply to boost industrial efficiency.

Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla on Sunday apprised Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal, who was in the city, of the need for policy reforms and infrastructural development to support the region’s industrial growth. Babla highlighted pressing concerns affecting the city’s industrial sector, including conversion policy.

Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal
Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal

She sought amendments to allow conversion of all industrial plots, including those below two kanals, to ensure equal growth opportunities. Raising the issue of floor area ratio (FAR) enhancement and infrastructure strengthening, the mayor advocated for more flexibility in FAR norms to facilitate business expansion and modernisation and addressing the need for improved road networks, seamless connectivity and uninterrupted power supply to boost industrial efficiency.

On ease of doing business, the mayor called for simplified regulatory procedures and faster clearances to attract investments and support entrepreneurs. Babla expressed confidence that Goyal’s leadership would bring constructive resolutions to these challenges.

