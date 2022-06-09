Chandigarh University awards 877 degrees at convocation
Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday awarded degrees to 877 students at the annual convocation of Chandigarh University. Patel urged the passing out students to reap the most out of their education and work for a brighter future.
Ambala City to get new street lights
Villager booked for hurting religious sentiments
Inebriated man falls to death from third floor
Bicycle stolen from Raipur Khurd
Woman wanted in NDPS case held
Sachdeva joins Lok Adalat as chairperson
Panchayat land reclaimed in Dera Bassi
Water tanker stolen in Pinjore
Blood donation camp in Sector 33
ITEC training programme at NIPER
UP guv visits Indian School of Business
Seminar on defence, warfare at PU
DACE invites applications
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics