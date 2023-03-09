Chandigarh University filed highest applications for patents in 2021-22: Report

With 703 applications filed, Chandigarh University (CU) has occupied the first position collectively with Sanskriti University for highest applications for patents in the country, as per the recently released report for 2021-2022 by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs, TradeMarks and Geographical Indications (CGPDTM), Government of India. With 703 applications filed, Chandigarh University (CU) has occupied the first position collectively with Sanskriti University for highest applications for patents in the country, as per the recently released report for 2021-2022 by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs, TradeMarks and Geographical Indications (CGPDTM), Government of India. (HT File Photo)

The CU has filed 7-3 patents in 2021-22. Indian Institute of Technologies (collectively) stands at the second spot with 597 patent applications filed.

From the region, with 529 applications filed, Lovely Professional University (LPU) is on the fourth spot, followed by Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) with 504 patent applications. Meanwhile, Shoolini University of biotechnology and management sciences is at ninth spot with 185 applications filed. The CU is also at the third position in India for filling the applicants for patents in the field of information technology.

During this year, a total of 66,440 patent applications have been filed in India, exhibiting an increase of about 13.57% as compared to the previous year.

CU chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said, “Universities and institutions of higher education play a major role in shaping young minds and encouraging them to contribute in the field of research and innovation, which impacts the economic prosperity and global position of a nation. The university is working robustly on a mission to make India self-reliant and self-sufficient in terms of research and innovation in various fields such as science, technology, and medicine.”