Chandigarh University squad shines at rowing meet

Chandigarh The Chandigarh University (CU) contingent ruled the waves during the All India Inter University Kayaking, Canoeing and Dragon Boat Men’s Championship competitions held at Sukhna Lake on Friday. Former Indian captain Manjit Singh Tushir, who represented India at the Asian Games 2018, was present during the event. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The CU contingent won the dragon boat D-10 race (500m), while Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) got second place, followed by Shivaji University(SU), Kolhapur, in the third position. The CU team was also the winner of the kayaking K-1 race (1000m), while GNDU and Panjab University (PU) bagged the second and third places, respectively.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

CU also clinched the title in the canoeing C-1 race (1,000m) in which GNDU captured the second position and PU finished third. In the kayaking K-2 race (1,000m), CU stood first again, with GNDU and Punjabi University, Patiala, finishing second and third, respectively.

These rowing events are categorised on the basis of the crew present on the boat/canoe/kayak. For instance a dragon boat with a permitted crew of 10 is categorised as D-10, followed by the length of the race (in metres) and so on.

Former Indian captain Manjit Singh Tushir, who represented India at the Asian Games 2018, was present during the event. Additional advocate general, Haryana, Deepak Sabharwal honoured the winners following the event.