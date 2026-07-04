Chandigarh: UT notifies draft rules under labour codes, seeks public feedback

The labour department of the UT administration has pre-published draft rules under the four central labour codes, inviting objections and suggestions from stakeholders before finalisation. All feedback received within the stipulated period will be examined before the final notification of the rules. (HT File)

The draft rules were notified in the Chandigarh administration gazette (extraordinary) dated July 2, 2026, and have also been uploaded on the official portal of the labour department for wider public access.

The rules cover key labour reforms under four central legislations — the code on wages, 2019; the industrial relations code, 2020; the code on social security, 2020; and the occupational safety, health and working conditions code, 2020 — aimed at streamlining labour regulations and improving compliance mechanisms.

According to officials, stakeholders including employers, workers’ organisations, industry bodies and members of the public have been invited to submit their feedback within specified timelines.

Objections and suggestions on the Chandigarh code on wages rules, 2026 and the industrial relations (Chandigarh) rules, 2026 can be submitted within 30 days from the date of publication. Meanwhile, feedback on the Chandigarh social security rules, 2026 and the Chandigarh occupational safety, health and working conditions rules, 2026 can be submitted within 45 days.

Officials said the draft rules have been placed in the public domain to ensure transparency and stakeholder participation in the rule-making process. All feedback received within the stipulated period will be examined before the final notification of the rules.