Chandigarh: Vegetable prices dip at apni mandis as supply improves

Improved supply at apni mandis in Chandigarh has resulted in a dip in vegetables prices. Tomatoes, which were priced at ₹90 per kg around 10 days ago, are now available for ₹60 per kg.

“Earlier, supply of tomatoes was especially poor, due to which the price was high despite slashing of fuel prices. It has improved now, but locally grown tomatoes from Punjab have still not reached the market. Once they do, prices will drop further,” said Satbir Singh, a superviser with the Punjab Mandi Board.

At the Sector-26 wholesale mandi, supply was earlier being received only from Himachal Pradesh, where the production was already low owing to the weather. “But now, we are getting the produce from Maharashtra as well,” said a market committee official.

Even prices of onion have dropped from ₹35 to ₹30 per kg, as supply is now being received from Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Other veggies like capsicum and cauliflower have also gotten cheaper as weather conditions have improved.