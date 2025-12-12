Chandigarh: Vegetable seller robbed of 56k at knifepoint near industrial area lights

A 22-year-old vegetable seller from Mohali was allegedly robbed at knifepoint by two men travelling in an autorickshaw near the Centra Mall light point around 1.25 am on Wednesday. The miscreants fled with over ₹56,000 in cash and important documents. Police said further efforts are underway to trace the suspects, and CCTV footage from the area is being examined. (iStock)

The victim, Vikash, son of Bhoop Ram, a resident of Amb Sahib Colony, Phase 11, Mohali, told police he was travelling to the Sector 26 grain market with his relative, Akash, in their mini-goods vehicle when the auto abruptly stopped in front of them.

According to his complaint, two men stepped out of the auto and claimed they “knew him”. When he denied knowing them, the duo forcibly opened the vehicle window, snatched the keys, and threatened him with a knife. They allegedly forced both men to step out and began checking their pockets.

The accused took their mobile phones but later returned them. Vikash alleged the robbers took ₹6,000 from his pocket, and while searching the vehicle, stole an additional ₹50,000 kept in a bag — money meant for purchasing tomatoes from the market. They also took his Aadhar card, PAN card, and vehicle documents before fleeing. The victims said they could not note the auto’s number but would be able to identify the culprits if seen again.

Following a call received from the police control room, the police team rushed to the spot during night patrolling.

Based on the statement and preliminary verification, police registered a case under Section 309(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 against the unidentified auto driver and his accomplice at the Industrial Area police station.

