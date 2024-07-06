Chandigarh: Vikram Singh reappointed as Panjab University’s chief of security

Vikram Singh has been appointed as chief of university security, Panjab University. He had been appointed for a two-year term on July 5, 2022. Before this, he was given the post as an additional charge on March 5, 2021. Prior to this, Vikram Singh served the Indian Air Force for 20 years in various posts like technical instructor, crew leader and operational officer in the missile system at various strategic locations. (HT Photo)

As per PU officials, Vikram has been serving Panjab University for the past 16 years and he was security officer before 2021.

Prior to this, he served the Indian Air Force for 20 years in various posts like technical instructor, crew leader and operational officer in the missile system at various strategic locations.

He handled confidential correspondences with regard to security of government property. During Operation Vijay in 1999, he led the OSA-AK (M) missile system at the front border, safeguarding the airfield at Air Force Station, Uttarlai. He also served as an operation officer during Operation Rakshak, protecting the airfield at Air Station, Awantipur.

Vikram is a law graduate from Panjab University. He also holds an MA in public administration, an MBA in HRD and a BE in electronics radio communication.