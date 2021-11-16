Chandigarh: Village residents in Ward 8 feel neglected

Ward No. 8 comprises four villages — Mauli Jagran, Raipur Kalan, Raipur Khurd and Makhan Majra — that have recently come under the Chandigarh municipal corporation’s jurisdiction and will be voting for a councillor for the first time next month.

A general ward, it is especially important to Member of Parliament Kirron Kher, who had adopted Makhan Majra and Raipur Kalan villages under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana in 2014. However, residents rue that this hasn’t changed their fortunes.

Moreover, locals feel that they have been neglected ever since the panchayati system was done away with and the villages came under the MC in 2018.

Tarsem Singh Tiwana, who resides in Mauli Jagran (also called Moli Pind), says: “What was the point of bringing the villages under the MC if for three years we would have no public representation? Earlier, the panches were approachable and used to help us, but now the MC officials treat us indifferently.”

There is an open drain that passes through the area, leading to a health hazard, especially during monsoons. Harbhajan Singh, a former zila parishad member, says: “The drain originates at Gobindpura in Manimajra and has been covered there, but has been left open here. It is a breeding site for disease-spreading mosquitoes.”

In Raipur Kalan, one of two villages adopted by the MP, the streets wear a cleaner look and shopkeepers along the main road confirm that the MC staff visits the village regularly to collect waste. However, not all residents are happy. Gurdeep Singh, a local, says: “The village has no cut for vehicles on the main road and we have to drive on the wrong side to enter it, leading to a lot of hassle.”

The situation is worse at the other adopted village, Makhan Majra, where residents allege that the MP hasn’t turned up since 2014. Prem Kaur, who has been living in the village for the past 40 years, says: “The MP has ignored us. The taxes have increased so much since the village was taken over by the MC that many traders have shut their shops.”

At Raipur Khurd, former sarpanch Lachman Singh rues about how the status of the village has fallen ever since the panchayati system was abolished. “For three years, nobody from the MC enquired about us and we were left to fend for ourselves. Now that the MC elections are coming close, they are engaging in theatrics, putting a new water pipeline here and cleaning the streets. It remains to be seen if they can maintain this momentum after the elections.”

Throwing light on the lal dora extension issue, local Congress leader Jeet Singh says: “In Raipur Khurd, around 60% of the village lies outside the lal dora. People living here can’t get a water or electricity connection. The next councillor must ensure that these people don’t suffer.”

Know your ward

Localities: Mauli Jagran, Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra and Raipur Khurd

General ward (taking part in MC polls for first time)

Voters: 12,000

Key issues

Ignored by MC officials, residents want to go back to panchayati system

Open drain passing through area a health hazard, especially during monsoons

Garbage dumped on streets, not being picked by MC vehicles

Local voices

The area needs a sports facility for youngsters. Garbage collection vehicles should visit the village daily: Harbhajan Singh, 49, former zila parishad member from Mauli Jagran

After coming under the MC, we have being paying a lot more taxes but nothing has changed on the ground: Tarsem Singh Tiwana, 49, resides in Mauli Jagran and runs an electronics shop

There are no open spaces for kids to play. The area also needs a dispensary and we need relief from taxes: Gurmeet Singh, 36, a resident of Makhan Majra village

Although sanitation in our village is better, many people own cattle and animals keep defecating on the roads: Pawan Kumar, 35, a resident of Raipur Kalan who runs a grocery shop