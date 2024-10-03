Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh visit: Ravneet Singh Bittu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 03, 2024 10:00 AM IST

Bittu on Tuesday visited the Chandigarh railway station to review the ongoing redevelopment work and asked the officials concerned to timely complete it

Union minister of state for railways and food processing industries Ravneet Singh Bittu paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri with the BJP Chandigarh unit on Wednesday.

Bittu, who was on his two-day Chandigarh visit, also led a swachhta campaign at Gandhi Smarak Bhawan in Sector 16. (HT Photo)
Bittu, who was on his two-day Chandigarh visit, also led a swachhta campaign at Gandhi Smarak Bhawan in Sector 16. (HT Photo)

Bittu, who was on a two-day Chandigarh visit, also led a swachhta campaign at Gandhi Smarak Bhawan in Sector 16.

The Union minister said, “Tried my hands on Bapu’s Charkha in Chandigarh and felt connected to his vision of self-reliance. The spinning wheel symbolises the power of unity and strength, and the spirit of atma nirbhar Bharat. “

Bittu on Tuesday had visited the Chandigarh railway station to review the ongoing redevelopment work and asked the officials concerned to timely complete it. In the evening, he also visited the Khadi Board shop in Sector 17.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On