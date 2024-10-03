Chandigarh visit: Ravneet Singh Bittu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Union minister of state for railways and food processing industries Ravneet Singh Bittu paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri with the BJP Chandigarh unit on Wednesday. Bittu, who was on his two-day Chandigarh visit, also led a swachhta campaign at Gandhi Smarak Bhawan in Sector 16. (HT Photo)

The Union minister said, “Tried my hands on Bapu’s Charkha in Chandigarh and felt connected to his vision of self-reliance. The spinning wheel symbolises the power of unity and strength, and the spirit of atma nirbhar Bharat. “

Bittu on Tuesday had visited the Chandigarh railway station to review the ongoing redevelopment work and asked the officials concerned to timely complete it. In the evening, he also visited the Khadi Board shop in Sector 17.