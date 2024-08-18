 Chandigarh waives fine for delay in registration of vehicles - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh waives fine for delay in registration of vehicles

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 18, 2024 07:38 AM IST

It has been decided by the Chandigarh administration that all successful bidders of the e-auction, which concluded on April 1, have been exempted from payment of penalty that accrued with effect from April 2

The UT administration has decided to waive the penalty imposed for delay in registration of vehicles beyond the stipulated period.

The Registering and Licensing Authority had conducted e-auction of new series “CH01-CU” and other left-over registration numbers of previous series from March 21 to April 1. However, the allotment of registration numbers could not be done as the model code of conduct was in force due to the Lok Sabha elections. (HT Photo)
The Registering and Licensing Authority had conducted e-auction of new series “CH01-CU” and other left-over registration numbers of previous series from March 21 to April 1. However, the allotment of registration numbers could not be done as the model code of conduct was in force due to the Lok Sabha elections. (HT Photo)

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) had conducted e-auction of new series “CH01-CU” and other left-over registration numbers of previous series from March 21 to April 1. However, the allotment of registration numbers could not be done as the model code of conduct was in force due to the Lok Sabha elections.

Accordingly, it has been decided by the administration that all successful bidders of the e-auction, which concluded on April 1, have been exempted from payment of penalty that accrued with effect from April 2.

Now, the successful applicants may visit the office of the RLA for allotment of registration numbers and registration of their vehicles as per prescribed documents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh waives fine for delay in registration of vehicles
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On