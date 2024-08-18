Chandigarh waives fine for delay in registration of vehicles

The UT administration has decided to waive the penalty imposed for delay in registration of vehicles beyond the stipulated period. The Registering and Licensing Authority had conducted e-auction of new series “CH01-CU” and other left-over registration numbers of previous series from March 21 to April 1. However, the allotment of registration numbers could not be done as the model code of conduct was in force due to the Lok Sabha elections. (HT Photo)

Accordingly, it has been decided by the administration that all successful bidders of the e-auction, which concluded on April 1, have been exempted from payment of penalty that accrued with effect from April 2.

Now, the successful applicants may visit the office of the RLA for allotment of registration numbers and registration of their vehicles as per prescribed documents.