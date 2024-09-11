Chandigarh warns of action against unauthorised extensions, structures near electrical mains

Over a month-and-a-half after a 17-year-old died after coming in contact with a live wire in Sector 8, the Chandigarh electricity department has warned residents of action against unauthorised extensions or structures near electrical mains, stating that these pose a risk to the life and safety of the public. In a public notice issued on Tuesday, Chandigarh electricity department said that such extensions are in violation of the Electricity Act, 2003, and will thus be removed. (HT File)

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, the department said that such extensions are in violation of the Electricity Act, 2003, and will thus be removed.

However, residents are questioning the department’s own safety record, pointing out uncovered fuse units in open areas, often below standard height.

The UT notice read that if anyone plans to construct or modify a structure near electrical lines, they must notify the electricity department and the electrical inspector in writing beforehand. Unauthorised structures will be removed immediately and failure to comply with the safety guidelines will result in legal action and personal liability in case of accidents, it was further stated.

The electricity department also refused to take responsibility for any damage or loss caused by these violations.

Indian Citizen’s Forum president SK Nayar said the Chandigarh electricity department (CED) has violated regulations by encroaching on public land through the installation of ‘metal fencing’ around various pole-mounting sub stations in city. He said this is a clear violation of the Safety Regulations, 2023, as there is no provision for such fencing in any regulations under the Electricity Act, 2003. The fencing poses a hazard to electricity department staff, who could accidentally fall on it while working on sub-stations, poles, or fuse units during maintenance or fault repair, the forum stated.

The forum has urged UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria to issue immediate instructions to field officials to halt this practice and ensure strict compliance with the Safety Regulations, 2023.