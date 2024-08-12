Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.94 °C, check weather forecast for August 12, 2024
Aug 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on August 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 12, 2024, is 31.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.94 °C and 33.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:47 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.17 °C and 35.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.94 °C and 33.89 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 58.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 12, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 13, 2024
|33.37 °C
|Light rain
|August 14, 2024
|34.25 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 15, 2024
|30.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 16, 2024
|31.33 °C
|Light rain
|August 17, 2024
|24.76 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 18, 2024
|27.78 °C
|Light rain
|August 19, 2024
|28.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.91 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.64 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|26.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.69 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|29.99 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|34.21 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
