Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.82 °C, check weather forecast for August 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 14, 2024 34.0 °C Light rain August 15, 2024 31.49 °C Heavy intensity rain August 16, 2024 31.64 °C Moderate rain August 17, 2024 27.2 °C Moderate rain August 18, 2024 31.5 °C Moderate rain August 19, 2024 29.71 °C Moderate rain August 20, 2024 26.62 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.34 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.84 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.97 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.1 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.31 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.81 °C Light rain Delhi 32.41 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 13, 2024, is 30.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.82 °C and 33.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:48 AM and will set at 07:07 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.39 °C and 35.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.With temperatures ranging between 25.82 °C and 33.11 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 117.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

