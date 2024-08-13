 Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.82 °C, check weather forecast for August 13, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.82 °C, check weather forecast for August 13, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on August 13, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 13, 2024, is 30.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.82 °C and 33.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:48 AM and will set at 07:07 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.39 °C and 35.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.

With temperatures ranging between 25.82 °C and 33.11 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 117.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 14, 2024 34.0 °C Light rain
August 15, 2024 31.49 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 16, 2024 31.64 °C Moderate rain
August 17, 2024 27.2 °C Moderate rain
August 18, 2024 31.5 °C Moderate rain
August 19, 2024 29.71 °C Moderate rain
August 20, 2024 26.62 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 13, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.34 °C Light rain
Kolkata 31.84 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.97 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 28.1 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 29.31 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 30.81 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.41 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Chandigarh weather update on August 13, 2024
Chandigarh weather update on August 13, 2024

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.82 °C, check weather forecast for August 13, 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On