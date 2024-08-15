Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.13 °C, check weather forecast for August 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 16, 2024 32.43 °C Moderate rain August 17, 2024 33.44 °C Moderate rain August 18, 2024 32.03 °C Moderate rain August 19, 2024 25.05 °C Moderate rain August 20, 2024 26.53 °C Light rain August 21, 2024 28.82 °C Light rain August 22, 2024 30.92 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.17 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 31.53 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.47 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.76 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.59 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.32 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 33.87 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 15, 2024, is 31.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.13 °C and 34.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 07:05 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 16, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.66 °C and 33.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.With temperatures ranging between 27.13 °C and 34.23 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 96.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

