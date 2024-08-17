Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.7 °C, check weather forecast for August 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 18, 2024 31.72 °C Moderate rain August 19, 2024 32.61 °C Moderate rain August 20, 2024 24.3 °C Heavy intensity rain August 21, 2024 29.23 °C Moderate rain August 22, 2024 30.37 °C Light rain August 23, 2024 32.57 °C Light rain August 24, 2024 31.91 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.54 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.93 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.17 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.03 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.63 °C Light rain Delhi 34.94 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 17, 2024, is 32.24 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.7 °C and 33.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 18, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.56 °C and 32.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.With temperatures ranging between 26.7 °C and 33.37 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 68.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 17, 2024

