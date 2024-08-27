Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.21 °C, check weather forecast for August 27, 2024
Aug 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on August 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 27, 2024, is 30.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.21 °C and 32.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:56 AM and will set at 06:52 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.38 °C and 33.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.21 °C and 32.68 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Chandigarh the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 45.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 27, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 28, 2024
|32.13 °C
|Light rain
|August 29, 2024
|32.21 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 30, 2024
|31.08 °C
|Light rain
|August 31, 2024
|32.59 °C
|Light rain
|September 1, 2024
|33.72 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 2, 2024
|34.02 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 3, 2024
|33.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|28.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.92 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|25.22 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|27.91 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|24.41 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Delhi
|31.64 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
