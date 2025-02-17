Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.22 °C, check weather forecast for February 17, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on February 17, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on February 17, 2025, is 27.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.22 °C and 28.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:11 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.73 °C and 29.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 136.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 18, 2025
|27.56
|Sky is clear
|February 19, 2025
|27.78
|Sky is clear
|February 20, 2025
|29.01
|Sky is clear
|February 21, 2025
|29.04
|Light rain
|February 22, 2025
|25.65
|Broken clouds
|February 23, 2025
|25.91
|Broken clouds
|February 24, 2025
|27.15
|Sky is clear
