Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 27, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on February 27, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on February 27, 2025, is 19.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.96 °C and 20.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, February 28, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.12 °C and 17.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 92%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 65.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 28, 2025
|19.86
|Light rain
|March 1, 2025
|15.12
|Heavy intensity rain
|March 2, 2025
|20.95
|Light rain
|March 3, 2025
|24.21
|Sky is clear
|March 4, 2025
|23.94
|Broken clouds
|March 5, 2025
|25.51
|Light rain
|March 6, 2025
|25.07
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 27, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.