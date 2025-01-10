Menu Explore
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 10, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 10, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on January 10, 2025 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on January 10, 2025, is 18.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.86 °C and 20.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 07:21 AM and will set at 05:38 PM.

Chandigarh weather update on January 10, 2025
Chandigarh weather update on January 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 11, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.74 °C and 21.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 235.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 11, 202518.07Sky is clear
January 12, 202519.75Sky is clear
January 13, 202518.15Light rain
January 14, 202519.57Sky is clear
January 15, 202519.44Sky is clear
January 16, 202520.05Few clouds
January 17, 202521.01Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 10, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.2 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata20.24 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.26 °C Light rain
Bengaluru23.07 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad23.8 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.66 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi18.92 °C Sky is clear


This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

