Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 17, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on January 17, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on January 17, 2025, is 17.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.09 °C and 21.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 07:20 AM and will set at 05:44 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 18, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.67 °C and 21.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 161.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 18, 2025
|17.72
|Sky is clear
|January 19, 2025
|19.67
|Overcast clouds
|January 20, 2025
|20.43
|Overcast clouds
|January 21, 2025
|22.10
|Overcast clouds
|January 22, 2025
|21.61
|Sky is clear
|January 23, 2025
|21.62
|Sky is clear
|January 24, 2025
|21.96
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on January 17, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.