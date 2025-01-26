Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 26, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on January 26, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on January 26, 2025, is 18.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.82 °C and 24.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 07:17 AM and will set at 05:52 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, January 27, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.92 °C and 25.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 308.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 27, 2025
|18.01
|Sky is clear
|January 28, 2025
|20.79
|Sky is clear
|January 29, 2025
|20.21
|Sky is clear
|January 30, 2025
|22.33
|Broken clouds
|January 31, 2025
|23.43
|Sky is clear
|February 1, 2025
|24.99
|Sky is clear
|February 2, 2025
|25.44
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 26, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.