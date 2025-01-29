Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 29, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on January 29, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on January 29, 2025, is 21.24 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.77 °C and 23.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 05:55 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 30, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.76 °C and 25.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 279.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 30, 2025
|21.24
|Few clouds
|January 31, 2025
|22.58
|Sky is clear
|February 1, 2025
|23.36
|Sky is clear
|February 2, 2025
|24.90
|Sky is clear
|February 3, 2025
|23.97
|Sky is clear
|February 4, 2025
|24.12
|Sky is clear
|February 5, 2025
|16.80
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on January 29, 2025
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.