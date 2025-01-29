Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 29, 2025

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on January 29, 2025, is 21.24 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.77 °C and 23.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 05:55 PM. Chandigarh weather update on January 29, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 30, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.76 °C and 25.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 279.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 30, 2025 21.24 Few clouds January 31, 2025 22.58 Sky is clear February 1, 2025 23.36 Sky is clear February 2, 2025 24.90 Sky is clear February 3, 2025 23.97 Sky is clear February 4, 2025 24.12 Sky is clear February 5, 2025 16.80 Moderate rain



Weather in other cities on January 29, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.3 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.35 °C Few clouds Chennai 25.84 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 25.28 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.63 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.51 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.83 °C Few clouds



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.