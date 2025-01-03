Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 3, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on January 3, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on January 3, 2025, is 18.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.11 °C and 22.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 07:20 AM and will set at 05:33 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 4, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.4 °C and 25.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 4, 2025
|18.13
|Overcast clouds
|January 5, 2025
|22.77
|Broken clouds
|January 6, 2025
|22.10
|Overcast clouds
|January 7, 2025
|19.67
|Light rain
|January 8, 2025
|17.84
|Sky is clear
|January 9, 2025
|16.44
|Sky is clear
|January 10, 2025
|17.46
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 3, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.