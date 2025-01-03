Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 3, 2025

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on January 3, 2025, is 18.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.11 °C and 22.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 07:20 AM and will set at 05:33 PM. Chandigarh weather update on January 03, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 4, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.4 °C and 25.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 4, 2025 18.13 Overcast clouds January 5, 2025 22.77 Broken clouds January 6, 2025 22.10 Overcast clouds January 7, 2025 19.67 Light rain January 8, 2025 17.84 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 16.44 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 17.46 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 3, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.73 °C Few clouds Kolkata 18.2 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.21 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.32 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 24.46 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.25 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 18.21 °C Overcast clouds



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.