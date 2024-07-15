Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.53 °C, check weather forecast for July 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 16, 2024 38.63 °C Light rain July 17, 2024 34.25 °C Moderate rain July 18, 2024 33.12 °C Light rain July 19, 2024 34.22 °C Light rain July 20, 2024 36.86 °C Light rain July 21, 2024 35.34 °C Light rain July 22, 2024 32.7 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.73 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.64 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.49 °C Light rain Bengaluru 20.66 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.35 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.14 °C Moderate rain Delhi 37.18 °C Light rain

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 15, 2024, is 37.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.53 °C and 40.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 05:30 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.66 °C and 41.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.With temperatures ranging between 29.53 °C and 40.67 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 159.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.