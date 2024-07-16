 Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.54 °C, check weather forecast for July 16, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.54 °C, check weather forecast for July 16, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on July 16, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 16, 2024, is 37.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.54 °C and 39.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 05:30 AM and will set at 07:26 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.35 °C and 36.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.

With temperatures ranging between 30.54 °C and 39.49 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 125.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 17, 2024 36.49 °C Moderate rain
July 18, 2024 27.93 °C Moderate rain
July 19, 2024 34.22 °C Light rain
July 20, 2024 35.83 °C Light rain
July 21, 2024 34.15 °C Heavy intensity rain
July 22, 2024 29.03 °C Light rain
July 23, 2024 27.68 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 16, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.57 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.79 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.95 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 22.69 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 23.47 °C Heavy intensity rain
Ahmedabad 32.57 °C Very heavy rain
Delhi 36.38 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Chandigarh weather update on July 16, 2024
Chandigarh weather update on July 16, 2024

Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.54 °C, check weather forecast for July 16, 2024
