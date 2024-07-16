Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.54 °C, check weather forecast for July 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 17, 2024 36.49 °C Moderate rain July 18, 2024 27.93 °C Moderate rain July 19, 2024 34.22 °C Light rain July 20, 2024 35.83 °C Light rain July 21, 2024 34.15 °C Heavy intensity rain July 22, 2024 29.03 °C Light rain July 23, 2024 27.68 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.57 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.79 °C Light rain Chennai 29.95 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.69 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.47 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 32.57 °C Very heavy rain Delhi 36.38 °C Light rain

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 16, 2024, is 37.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.54 °C and 39.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 05:30 AM and will set at 07:26 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.35 °C and 36.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.With temperatures ranging between 30.54 °C and 39.49 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 125.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 16, 2024

