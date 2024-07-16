Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.54 °C, check weather forecast for July 16, 2024
Jul 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on July 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 16, 2024, is 37.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.54 °C and 39.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 05:30 AM and will set at 07:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.35 °C and 36.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.54 °C and 39.49 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 125.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 16, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 17, 2024
|36.49 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 18, 2024
|27.93 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 19, 2024
|34.22 °C
|Light rain
|July 20, 2024
|35.83 °C
|Light rain
|July 21, 2024
|34.15 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 22, 2024
|29.03 °C
|Light rain
|July 23, 2024
|27.68 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.79 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|29.95 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|22.69 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|23.47 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.57 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Delhi
|36.38 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
