Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.25 °C, check weather forecast for July 20, 2024
Jul 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on July 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 20, 2024, is 34.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.25 °C and 37.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:33 AM and will set at 07:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 21, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.77 °C and 39.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.25 °C and 37.93 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 75.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 20, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 21, 2024
|37.19 °C
|Light rain
|July 22, 2024
|36.02 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 23, 2024
|26.17 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 24, 2024
|32.7 °C
|Light rain
|July 25, 2024
|34.36 °C
|Light rain
|July 26, 2024
|34.39 °C
|Light rain
|July 27, 2024
|32.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.52 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.27 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|22.66 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|23.27 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.32 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|35.62 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
