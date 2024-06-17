Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 33.02 °C, check weather forecast for June 17, 2024
Jun 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on June 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on June 17, 2024, is 42.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.02 °C and 47.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 05:19 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.02 °C and 47.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
With temperatures ranging between 33.02 °C and 47.07 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 115.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 18, 2024
|44.54 °C
|Light rain
|June 19, 2024
|42.41 °C
|Light rain
|June 20, 2024
|41.48 °C
|Light rain
|June 21, 2024
|41.55 °C
|Light rain
|June 22, 2024
|44.02 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 23, 2024
|45.16 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 24, 2024
|44.24 °C
|Scattered clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.53 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|26.81 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|33.39 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.77 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|42.5 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
