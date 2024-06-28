Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.54 °C, check weather forecast for June 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 29, 2024 38.86 °C Moderate rain June 30, 2024 35.96 °C Moderate rain July 1, 2024 26.93 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 29.39 °C Moderate rain July 3, 2024 33.0 °C Moderate rain July 4, 2024 32.4 °C Moderate rain July 5, 2024 31.99 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.39 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 32.11 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.02 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.61 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.71 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Light rain Delhi 30.5 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on June 28, 2024, is 34.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.54 °C and 38.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.07 °C and 41.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.With temperatures ranging between 26.54 °C and 38.31 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 88.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

