Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.62 °C, check weather forecast for November 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 5, 2024 29.34 °C Sky is clear November 6, 2024 29.59 °C Sky is clear November 7, 2024 29.93 °C Sky is clear November 8, 2024 29.97 °C Sky is clear November 9, 2024 30.15 °C Sky is clear November 10, 2024 29.8 °C Sky is clear November 11, 2024 30.18 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.06 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.56 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.0 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.37 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.7 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.57 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on November 4, 2024, is 28.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.62 °C and 31.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 05:32 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.83 °C and 30.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 161.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 4, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

