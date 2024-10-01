Menu Explore
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.27 °C, check weather forecast for October 1, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on October 1, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on October 1, 2024, is 30.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.27 °C and 33.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 06:08 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.23 °C and 34.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.

With temperatures ranging between 23.27 °C and 33.28 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 167.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 2, 2024 31.15 °C Sky is clear
October 3, 2024 31.24 °C Sky is clear
October 4, 2024 31.42 °C Sky is clear
October 5, 2024 30.76 °C Light rain
October 6, 2024 31.3 °C Sky is clear
October 7, 2024 30.78 °C Sky is clear
October 8, 2024 30.55 °C Few clouds

Weather in other cities on October 1, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.7 °C Few clouds
Kolkata 31.68 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 29.99 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru 27.4 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad 29.82 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 35.6 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Chandigarh weather update on October 01, 2024
Chandigarh weather update on October 01, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
