Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.94 °C, check weather forecast for September 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 15, 2024 30.72 °C Sky is clear September 16, 2024 31.09 °C Sky is clear September 17, 2024 31.37 °C Sky is clear September 18, 2024 30.15 °C Broken clouds September 19, 2024 31.45 °C Scattered clouds September 20, 2024 32.27 °C Sky is clear September 21, 2024 32.81 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.44 °C Light rain Kolkata 25.59 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 32.44 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.51 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.26 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 29.33 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 29.88 °C Light rain

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on September 14, 2024, is 28.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.94 °C and 30.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 15, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.62 °C and 32.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 69.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.