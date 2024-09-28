Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.6 °C, check weather forecast for September 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 29, 2024 29.55 °C Sky is clear September 30, 2024 31.33 °C Scattered clouds October 1, 2024 32.97 °C Sky is clear October 2, 2024 31.98 °C Sky is clear October 3, 2024 32.13 °C Sky is clear October 4, 2024 31.97 °C Sky is clear October 5, 2024 31.17 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.99 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.51 °C Light rain Chennai 29.63 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.73 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.1 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 26.02 °C Moderate rain Delhi 26.56 °C Overcast clouds

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on September 28, 2024, is 29.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.6 °C and 29.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:14 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 29, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.06 °C and 32.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 162.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.