Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh weather update: After brief respite, fog likely to return today

Chandigarh weather update: After brief respite, fog likely to return today

chandigarh news
Updated on Jan 01, 2023 01:17 AM IST

Chandigarh weather update: While the Western Disturbance (WD) active in the region has passed, a drop in temperature will likely result in the blanket of fog returning. As per IMD, residents can expect very dense fog on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Chandigarh weather update: After a brief respite over the past few days, fog is likely to return to Chandigarh from Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said (HT File)
Chandigarh weather update: After a brief respite over the past few days, fog is likely to return to Chandigarh from Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After a brief respite over the past few days, fog is likely to return to the city from Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

While the Western Disturbance (WD) active in the region has passed, a drop in temperature will likely result in the blanket of fog returning. As per IMD, residents can expect very dense fog on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Temperature, meanwhile, also fell as an aftereffect of the WD.

The maximum temperature recorded in the city fell from 20.4° C on Friday to 17.8° C on Saturday, 2.8 degrees below normal. Minimum temperature also went down from 10.3° C on Friday to 7.1° C on Saturday, but remained 1.3 degrees above normal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 17°C and minimum temperature will hover around the 6° C mark.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out