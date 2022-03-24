Chandigarh weather update: Day temperatures soar, but nights remain cold
Even as the maximum temperature has been increasing day by day in the city, the minimum temperature hasn’t risen along similar lines, leading to colder nights.
The minimum temperature dropped from 19.5°C on Tuesday to 18.2°C on Wednesday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Despite the dip, the minimum temperature was 3.8°C above normal. On March 19, the minimum temperature was at 21.1°C and it has dipped consistently thereon. IMD officials said this was due to clear weather at night. It is expected that the minimum temperature will remain around 19°C and 20°C even in the coming days.
Meanwhile, the maximum temperature increased from 32.8°C on Tuesday to 34.6°C on Wednesday. At 4.4°C above normal, it is still lower than the maximum temperature on March 20 when it had gone up to 35.1°C. The maximum temperature is likely to rise further in the coming days and can go as high as 38°C by next week.
In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 36°C. Minimum temperature will remain around 19°C.
