Chandigarh: Week-long celebrations kick off to honour Nek Chand’s legacy on his birth centenary

Even a century after his birth, the genius of Nek Chand, the self-taught artist who created the iconic Rock Garden, continues to pull visitors from all over the world. UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday inaugurated the week-long celebrations marking the 100th birth anniversary of Nek Chand. The event, scheduled from December 9 to December 15 is being held at the Rock Garden. (Keshav SIngh/HT)

UT adviser Rajeev Verma, UT home secretary Mandip Singh Brar, deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, and chief engineer and Member of the Rock Garden Society CB Ojha, along with other senior officials of UT administration, were present on the occasion.

The inaugural ceremony commenced at the Nek Chand Memorial, housed within the Rock Garden complex, with lighting of lamps and floral tributes to the wax statue of artist. The administrator also inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by the society, which saw enthusiastic participation from the public.

Addressing the gathering, Kataria lauded Nek Chand’s unparalleled vision, stating, “The Rock Garden is a testament to how discarded materials can be transformed into breathtaking works of art. It reminds us that waste need not be thrown away—it can be turned into something of beauty.”

“Rock Garden is a must-visit for all tourists coming to Chandigarh. Recognised with the Padma Shri in 1984, Nek Chand’s efforts exemplify how a resolute individual can achieve the impossible,” he added.

The ceremony also featured cultural performances by various artistes, including bazigar, nachar, been jogi, behrupia, and nagada players, from across the country. These cultural performances celebrated India’s rich heritage, embodying Nek Chand’s ethos of inclusivity and diversity.

The week-long festivities offer a host of engaging activities for the visitors. Each evening, people can enjoy musical performances at Phase-3 of the garden. A musical chairs event, open to the general public, adds an interactive and lighthearted touch to the celebrations. Additionally, a “Millet Mela” has been organised to promote sustainable and healthy living practices, showcasing its nutritional benefits in line with India’s push for sustainable agriculture.

Spread over 40 acres in Sector 1, the Rock Garden attracts an average daily footfall of 5,000 visitors, including numerous international tourists. The garden generates an income of ₹1 lakh per day, making it one of the region’s most profitable tourist attractions.

Created in secret by Nek Chand, a former road inspector, the garden was later discovered and officially opened to the public on January 24, 1976. Over the years, it has been developed in three phases, featuring interconnected courtyards. The garden’s sculptures, made from industrial and urban waste, include intricate figures of dancers, musicians, birds, and animals, as well as several artificial waterfalls.