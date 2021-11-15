Chandigarh: What a mess, cry residents in Ward 7

Poor sanitation is the key concern of people living in the City Beautiful’s Ward No. 7, as heaps of garbage can be spotted at its every nook and corner.

Not just along main roads, garbage has been dumped in open drains, in parks, on vacant plots, and on various streets outside houses.

The ward comprises three localities of Mauli Jagran: Ambedkar Colony, Charan Singh Colony and Vikas Nagar. These were earlier part of Ward No. 24. These densely populated colonies also lack basic amenities, including access to clean drinking water, uninterrupted power supply and paved roads. Residents also complain of encroachments.

Among the three localities, the most affected is Charan Singh Colony, as it has no planned system for garbage collection and disposal. Though door-to-door collection of segregated waste has been implemented, this area is strewn with garbage. These heaps also invite stray cattle and dogs, adding to the woes of residents.

“Around seven years ago, the MC had started developing a park in the area. Its boundary wall was completed, but nothing was done thereafter. Now, the park has turned into a virtual landfill. Situated in a residential area, it is an open invitation to diseases,” said 35-year-old Tillu, who resides in Charan Singh Colony.

Similar conditions exist in Vikas Nagar, which has a huge dumping ground just outside the colony. “People usually throw garbage on the ground when MC vans do not come for door-to-door collection. We don’t have access to clean drinking water and 24-hour electricity, even when we are living in a planned city,” said Kalavati, 50, a resident of Vikas Nagar, adding that the new councillor must ensure basic facilities in the area.

Ambedkar Colony is better in terms of sanitation, but lacks infrastructure. The 30-year-old sewerage system needs an upgrade to keep up with the rising population. Clogged drains with sewage and wastewater overflowing onto roads are a common sight. “The area is now overpopulated and the sewerage system needs immediate repairs. The clogged drains not only stink, but invite mosquitoes and diseases. Also, the area has an inadequate number of sweepers, adding to sanitation issues,” said Ved Parkash, 50, a resident of Ambedkar Colony.

KNOW YOUR WARD

Localities: Ambedkar Colony, Charan Singh Colony and Vikas Nagar, all in Mauli Jagran

Reserved for SC candidates

Voters: 25,000

Key Issues

Poor sanitation; garbage dumped on roads, vacant plots, open drains

No access to clean drinking water, uninterrupted power supply

Poor infrastructure, including roads, parks, streetlights

LOCAL VOICES

People usually throw garbage on the ground when MC vans do not come for door-to-door collection. We don’t have access to clean drinking water and 24-hour electricity. Kalavati, 50, Vikas Nagar

The area is overpopulated and the sewerage system needs an upgrade. The clogged drains not only stink but invite mosquitoes and diseases. Even sanitation is very poor. Ved Parkash, 50, Ambedkar Colony

The area lacks cleanliness. There are no parks. We don’t get clean drinking water. Despite all this, MC imposes skyrocketing taxes. We expect at least a garbage-free area. Shahzad Ali, 50, Charan Singh Colony

Vikas Nagar is congested and lacks space for parking. People often park vehicles on roads, causing inconvenience to others. Besides parking facilities, we want road recarpeting. Pankaj Singh, 20, Vikas Nagar