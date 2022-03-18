Chandigarh withdraws all curbs on gatherings a day before Holi
The UT administration on Thursday withdrew all restrictions on any kind of indoor and outdoor gatherings, a day before the city celebrates Holi on Friday.
The UT adviser’s order, which will be in force from Friday, came amid tricity’s active Covid-19 cases dropping below 100 after nearly four months.
Now, a total of 90 people are infected in the tricity. These include 43 in Chandigarh, 25 in Mohali and 22 in Panchkula, lowest since November last year.
Amid the peak of the third wave, tricity’s active cases had shot up to 21,142 on January 20. Among these, Chandigarh’s active caseload alone was over 9,900, prompting the administration to impose restrictions on social gatherings.
Meanwhile, the tricity recorded 11 new Covid cases on Thursday, same as the day before. Mohali logged six cases, Chandigarh four and Panchkula one. No new virus-related death was reported for the 15th straight day.
