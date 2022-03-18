Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh withdraws all curbs on gatherings a day before Holi
Chandigarh withdraws all curbs on gatherings a day before Holi

The Chandigarh adviser’s order, which will be in force from Friday, came amid tricity’s active Covid-19 cases dropping below 100 after nearly four months
Students celebrating Holi at Panjab University in Chandigarh on the festival’s eve on Thursday. Additional police force has been deployed in the tricity ahead of the festivities to keep traffic violators and rowdy elements in check. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 02:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The UT administration on Thursday withdrew all restrictions on any kind of indoor and outdoor gatherings, a day before the city celebrates Holi on Friday.

The UT adviser’s order, which will be in force from Friday, came amid tricity’s active Covid-19 cases dropping below 100 after nearly four months.

Now, a total of 90 people are infected in the tricity. These include 43 in Chandigarh, 25 in Mohali and 22 in Panchkula, lowest since November last year.

Amid the peak of the third wave, tricity’s active cases had shot up to 21,142 on January 20. Among these, Chandigarh’s active caseload alone was over 9,900, prompting the administration to impose restrictions on social gatherings.

Meanwhile, the tricity recorded 11 new Covid cases on Thursday, same as the day before. Mohali logged six cases, Chandigarh four and Panchkula one. No new virus-related death was reported for the 15th straight day.

Friday, March 18, 2022
