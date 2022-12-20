Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh woman duped of 1.75 lakh: Fake call centre busted in Delhi, 4 held

Chandigarh woman duped of 1.75 lakh: Fake call centre busted in Delhi, 4 held

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 20, 2022 01:10 AM IST

Chandigarh Police have unearthed a fake call centre being operated from Delhi’s Mangolpuri area and arrested four men who had duped a UT woman of ₹1.75 lakh on the pretext of giving her a job

Accused had promised woman a work from home job and duped her on the pretext of completing formalities (Representative image)
Accused had promised woman a work from home job and duped her on the pretext of completing formalities (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police have unearthed a fake call centre being operated from Delhi’s Mangolpuri area and arrested four men who had duped a UT woman of 1.75 lakh on the pretext of giving her a job.

The accused have been identified as Mohit, 23, Richard Dass, 32, and Raj Kumar, 50, of Mangolpuri, New Delhi, and Vinay, 22, of Paschim Vihar, West Delhi. Police have recovered 25 mobile phones, 35 debit cards, 80 chequebooks/ passbooks, 12 fake adhaar cards, eight fake PAN cards one wi-fi modem and two laptops from their possession.

They were arrested in a cheating case lodged at cyber crime police station in Chandigarh.

The complainant said she had uploaded her resume on quicker.com seeking a work from home job. In response, she received an SMS with the number of one Sandeep Kumar.

She started a conversation with Kumar, where he offered her a work from home job and sent a QR code through which he asked the victim to send 568 as registration fees. Over the next few days, the woman was sent a number of QR codes and she ended up paying 1.75 lakh in total on pretext of various formalities to secure the job.

After some time, when one Radhika sent her a Whatsapp message demanding more money, she stopped responding and lodged a complaint.

Tracing the money trail, police arrested Mohit on December 15 from his house in Mangolpuri, New Delhi.

During interrogation, he confessed that he was running a fake call centre with his friends including Richard, Raj Kumar and Vinay. On his disclosure, the house from where the fake call centre was being operated was raided and the other three accused were nabbed.

As per police, Mohit is an online jewellery seller; Vinay managed fake bank accounts; Dass used to withdraw stolen money from ATMs and Raj Kumar works at a shoe factory and managed the stolen money.

Police found during investigation that the accused made several bank accounts using fake documents, where they received stolen money. Police said Raj Kumar and Vinay are the masterminds of this gang. They suspect that the accused have cheated people from across the country out of around 50 lakh on the pretext of providing jobs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out