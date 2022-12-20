Chandigarh woman duped of 1.75 lakh: Fake call centre busted in Delhi, 4 held

Chandigarh Police have unearthed a fake call centre being operated from Delhi’s Mangolpuri area and arrested four men who had duped a UT woman of ₹1.75 lakh on the pretext of giving her a job.

The accused have been identified as Mohit, 23, Richard Dass, 32, and Raj Kumar, 50, of Mangolpuri, New Delhi, and Vinay, 22, of Paschim Vihar, West Delhi. Police have recovered 25 mobile phones, 35 debit cards, 80 chequebooks/ passbooks, 12 fake adhaar cards, eight fake PAN cards one wi-fi modem and two laptops from their possession.

They were arrested in a cheating case lodged at cyber crime police station in Chandigarh.

The complainant said she had uploaded her resume on quicker.com seeking a work from home job. In response, she received an SMS with the number of one Sandeep Kumar.

She started a conversation with Kumar, where he offered her a work from home job and sent a QR code through which he asked the victim to send ₹568 as registration fees. Over the next few days, the woman was sent a number of QR codes and she ended up paying ₹1.75 lakh in total on pretext of various formalities to secure the job.

After some time, when one Radhika sent her a Whatsapp message demanding more money, she stopped responding and lodged a complaint.

Tracing the money trail, police arrested Mohit on December 15 from his house in Mangolpuri, New Delhi.

During interrogation, he confessed that he was running a fake call centre with his friends including Richard, Raj Kumar and Vinay. On his disclosure, the house from where the fake call centre was being operated was raided and the other three accused were nabbed.

As per police, Mohit is an online jewellery seller; Vinay managed fake bank accounts; Dass used to withdraw stolen money from ATMs and Raj Kumar works at a shoe factory and managed the stolen money.

Police found during investigation that the accused made several bank accounts using fake documents, where they received stolen money. Police said Raj Kumar and Vinay are the masterminds of this gang. They suspect that the accused have cheated people from across the country out of around ₹50 lakh on the pretext of providing jobs.