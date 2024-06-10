 Chandigarh: Woman ends life over husband’s extra marital affair - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: Woman ends life over husband’s extra marital affair

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 10, 2024 08:22 AM IST

The victim was depressed for the past two months after she got to know that her husband was living with a female friend in a live-in relationship following their marital dispute

A 27-year-old woman ended her life by hanging herself in her home in Kumbra village after she discovered her husband’s extra-marital affair.

Following a complaint by the victim’s brother, police booked her husband under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at Phase-8 police station in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The victim was depressed for the past two months after she got to know that her husband was living with a female friend in a live-in relationship following their marital dispute.

Following a complaint by the victim’s brother, police booked her husband under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Phase-8 police station. No arrest has been made so far.

