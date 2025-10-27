Chandigarh: Woman killed, husband injured in road mishap near Hallo Majra light point

A 42-year-old woman died while her husband sustained injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle near the Hallo Majra light point on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place around 12.15 pm when the complainant, Jawahar Lal, a resident of Jarnail Enclave, Zirakpur, was riding his motorcycle with his wife, Santosh Kumari, as a pillion rider.

Their bike was allegedly hit by a vehicle (HP-12P-8859) being driven by Lekhraj Kumar, a resident of Bhuwana Sunder Nagar in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh.

Both victims were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where Santosh Kumari succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The accused driver, Lekhraj Kumar, was arrested and later released on bail.

A case under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125 (A) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.