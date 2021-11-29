Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Woman loses purse to snatcher near DPS-40
Chandigarh: Woman loses purse to snatcher near DPS-40

A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector-39 police station in Chandigarh against an unidentified person. (HT File)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 01:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A motorcycle-borne man snatched a Sector-40 resident’s phone when she was taking a walk around Delhi Public School with her mother on Saturday.

Complainant Ankita Sharma said the purse contained 600 cash and her mobile phone.

A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector-39 police station against an unidentified person.

No arrests have been made yet.

