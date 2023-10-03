Chandigarh: Work starts to set up temporary wet waste plant in Dadumajra

Aiming to tackle the city’s daily wet waste, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) on Monday kicked off the work to set up a temporary wet waste plant in Dadumajra. Aiming to tackle the city’s daily wet waste, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) on Monday kicked off the work to set up a temporary wet waste plant in Dadumajra. (HT File)

UT administrator and Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit laid the foundation stone of plant in the presence of city mayor Anup Gupta, UT adviser Dharampal, local body secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, finance secretary Vijay Namdeo Rao Jade, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, area councillor Kuldeep Kumar and other officers, councilors and prominent persons of the area.

The governor said the augmented composting facility will be spread over 5 acres of reclaimed site to process 200 TPD of wet waste, from which compost will be made.

The civic body had, in August, allotted the work to Bhullar Constructions, Bathinda, for ₹7.25 crore.

“The plant will be ready by the year-end. The waste will be converted to odour-free compost of good quality, with high C/N (carbon to nitrogen), and it will be useful for agriculture purposes,” said city mayor Anup Gupta.

Integrated plant to process city’s waste

The city generates around 550 metric tonnes (MT) of garbage daily, of which a sizeable 374 MT is wet, while the remaining is dry. The existing waste management plant in Dadumajra, even after upgrades and extensions, is able to process less than 200 MT of wet waste daily. Consequently, the civic body dumps around 174 MT of unprocessed fresh wet waste at the Dadumajra landfill every day.

The MC has initiated the process to select a concessionaire to operate and maintain an integrated waste processing plant in the area, but it will take around 24 months to get operational, which includes the construction period after allotment of project. Aimed at effectively tackling the city’s daily waste generation of 550 metric tonnes (MT), the integrated plant, with a capacity of 600 tonnes per day, is proposed to comprise three facilities – one each for dry, wet and horticulture waste. The project will now be allotted for a total of 17 years, including two years for construction, and 15 years for operation and maintenance. In the meantime, a temporary plant will manage the city’s wet waste to avoid another mountain of approximately 2 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste in the next 2.5 years, which will require over ₹20 crore to be managed through bio-mining.

‘Legacy waste to be processed by Feb’

Mayor Gupta said, “The MC is in an advanced stage of bioremediating the legacy waste dump sites, one of which has already been cleared and the other legacy site of 8 lakh metric ton is being cleared by February next year.”

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “MC is already processing 100% sanitary, dry and domestic hazardous waste. The augmented wet waste plant will ensure processing of the entire wet waste produced in the city. In the past two years, MC has made huge strides in the field of waste processing whether it is legacy waste processing, solid waste management or liquid waste management.”

