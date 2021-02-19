Chandigarh yoga college to host webinar on positivity during pandemic
To address the Covid-19 induced stress and anxiety in society, particularly among students, Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Chandigarh, is organising an international webinar at 11am on Saturday.
The webinar on the theme, PPP during P, that is Peace, Positivity, Prosperity during Pandemic, will be streamed live through the college YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/GCYEH from 11am on February 21. The session is expected to last an hour and 15 minutes.
Manoj Parida, the adviser to the Chandigarh administrator, will be the chief guest, while spiritual teacher Shivani of the Brahma Kumaris movement will be the guest speaker, a release issued by the college said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hoshiarpur DCA win Trident inter-district cricket title
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab govt okays jobs for kin of minors killed in Maur Mandi blast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh yoga college to host webinar on positivity during pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab cabinet okays jobs for kin of 4 minors killed in Maur blast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab budget to be presented on March 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rats nibble farmer’s body kept at mortuary in Sonepat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allow Sikh jatha to go to Pakistan, Akal Takht urges Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPhil students allowed to return to Panjab University hostels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh admn’s advisory council recycling agendas since 2010
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manesar land case: HC puts on hold framing of charges for real estate developer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protesters lay siege to rail tracks in Punjab’s border belt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Municipal corporation elections: Mohali gives Congress a thumping victory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagraon AAP MLA booked for highway protest after poll loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From gram sabha to Vidhan Sabha: BJP chief sets target for 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protesters on track, trains off track in Punjab amid farmers’ rail roko call
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox